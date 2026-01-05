Left Menu

South Korea Eyes New Era in China Relations

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung visited Beijing to strengthen ties with China. Meeting with President Xi Jinping, they discussed economic collaboration and strategic cooperation amidst tensions with Japan and North Korea. The summit saw the signing of 15 agreements, including economic and technological partnerships.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung emphasized the importance of embarking on a new chapter in relations with China during his visit to Beijing. The summit with President Xi Jinping marked Lee's first trip to China since his election, signaling a mutual interest in revitalizing economic and diplomatic ties.

Both presidents discussed strategic cooperation, highlighting the need to overcome historical conflicts with Japan and address current tensions involving North Korea's missile launches. Xi Jinping suggested that Seoul should lean more towards Beijing in diplomatic matters, potentially impacting Korea's alliance with the United States.

The summit concluded with the signing of 15 cooperation agreements, covering areas such as technology, intellectual property, and transportation. Business leaders from both nations, including major companies like Samsung and Lenovo, joined efforts to bolster economic exchanges, particularly in technology and consumer goods sectors.

