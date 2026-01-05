SA Appoints New Climate Commission to Drive Data-Led Just Transition

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced the new cohort of 25 Commissioners who will serve on the Presidential Climate Commission (PCC) for the 2026–2030 term, appointed under the Climate Change Act, 2024.

The new commissioners represent a cross-section of South African society — spanning business, labour, civil society, academia, traditional leadership, youth, and the South African Local Government Association (SALGA) — reinforcing the PCC’s mandate as a multi-stakeholder, evidence-driven climate governance body.

Diverse Expertise Anchored in Climate, Energy and Development

The Presidency said the commissioners bring expertise in:

Climate and environmental policy

Sustainable and economic development

Energy transitions

Social justice

Just transition implementation

Appointments were made with explicit consideration for gender balance, youth representation, geographic diversity, and alignment with national transformation goals.

The selection follows a public nomination process launched in August 2025, as required by the Climate Change Act.

Continuity and Momentum for South Africa’s Just Transition

Established after the 2018 Presidential Jobs Summit, the PCC has been a central institution in guiding South Africa’s pathway to a low-carbon, climate-resilient, and equitable economy.

President Ramaphosa thanked the outgoing commissioners for their leadership in shaping:

Domestic climate policy

Just transition frameworks

Inclusive national dialogue

South Africa’s global climate diplomacy

He urged the new cohort to continue delivering independent, evidence-based advice, facilitate consensus-building, and accelerate implementation of the just transition framework.

The President will announce the Deputy Chairperson in the Commission’s first 2026 meeting, along with strategic priorities for the next five years.

Appointed Commissioners (2026–2030)

Dr Phindile Masangane Dr Ntombifuthi Nxumalo Ms Ndiambani Magadagela Ms Shaamela Soobramoney Dr Sarushen Pillay Ms Catherine Constantinides Ms Tracy-Lynn Field Ms Khungeka Njobe Ms Zaynab Sadan Dr Dipak Patel Dr Zwanani Titus Mathe Cllr. Kenalemang Phukuntsi Cllr. Dr Nasiphi Moya Dr Moegamad Riedwaan Gallant Mr Cecil Monnanyana Mahlangu Queen Neo Mononelo Mopeli Ms Thandile Zonke Mr Errol Andile Mlambo Prof Imraan Valodia Prof Azwihangwisi Edward Nesamvuni Ms Joanne Yawitch Ms Boitumelo Molete Mr Brandin Abdinor Mr Waheed Hoosen Ms Shamini Harrington

Call-to-Action: Opportunity for Climate-Tech Innovators

The new PCC term creates significant openings for:

Carbon measurement and MRV platforms

Transition finance tools

Renewable energy optimisation technologies

Climate adaptation analytics

Emissions data modelling

Early-warning climate systems

Green skills development technologies

ESG reporting and compliance automation

Startups, researchers, and industry leaders can collaborate with the PCC to develop scalable, evidence-based solutions that shape South Africa’s climate trajectory.

South Africa’s next transition phase will be data-intensive, innovation-driven, and implementation-focused—and early adopters now have a chance to help define the country’s climate and economic future.