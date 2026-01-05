SA Appoints New Climate Commission to Drive Data-Led Just Transition
The selection follows a public nomination process launched in August 2025, as required by the Climate Change Act.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced the new cohort of 25 Commissioners who will serve on the Presidential Climate Commission (PCC) for the 2026–2030 term, appointed under the Climate Change Act, 2024.
The new commissioners represent a cross-section of South African society — spanning business, labour, civil society, academia, traditional leadership, youth, and the South African Local Government Association (SALGA) — reinforcing the PCC’s mandate as a multi-stakeholder, evidence-driven climate governance body.
Diverse Expertise Anchored in Climate, Energy and Development
The Presidency said the commissioners bring expertise in:
-
Climate and environmental policy
-
Sustainable and economic development
-
Energy transitions
-
Social justice
-
Just transition implementation
Appointments were made with explicit consideration for gender balance, youth representation, geographic diversity, and alignment with national transformation goals.
Continuity and Momentum for South Africa’s Just Transition
Established after the 2018 Presidential Jobs Summit, the PCC has been a central institution in guiding South Africa’s pathway to a low-carbon, climate-resilient, and equitable economy.
President Ramaphosa thanked the outgoing commissioners for their leadership in shaping:
-
Domestic climate policy
-
Just transition frameworks
-
Inclusive national dialogue
-
South Africa’s global climate diplomacy
He urged the new cohort to continue delivering independent, evidence-based advice, facilitate consensus-building, and accelerate implementation of the just transition framework.
The President will announce the Deputy Chairperson in the Commission’s first 2026 meeting, along with strategic priorities for the next five years.
Appointed Commissioners (2026–2030)
-
Dr Phindile Masangane
-
Dr Ntombifuthi Nxumalo
-
Ms Ndiambani Magadagela
-
Ms Shaamela Soobramoney
-
Dr Sarushen Pillay
-
Ms Catherine Constantinides
-
Ms Tracy-Lynn Field
-
Ms Khungeka Njobe
-
Ms Zaynab Sadan
-
Dr Dipak Patel
-
Dr Zwanani Titus Mathe
-
Cllr. Kenalemang Phukuntsi
-
Cllr. Dr Nasiphi Moya
-
Dr Moegamad Riedwaan Gallant
-
Mr Cecil Monnanyana Mahlangu
-
Queen Neo Mononelo Mopeli
-
Ms Thandile Zonke
-
Mr Errol Andile Mlambo
-
Prof Imraan Valodia
-
Prof Azwihangwisi Edward Nesamvuni
-
Ms Joanne Yawitch
-
Ms Boitumelo Molete
-
Mr Brandin Abdinor
-
Mr Waheed Hoosen
-
Ms Shamini Harrington
Call-to-Action: Opportunity for Climate-Tech Innovators
The new PCC term creates significant openings for:
-
Carbon measurement and MRV platforms
-
Transition finance tools
-
Renewable energy optimisation technologies
-
Climate adaptation analytics
-
Emissions data modelling
-
Early-warning climate systems
-
Green skills development technologies
-
ESG reporting and compliance automation
Startups, researchers, and industry leaders can collaborate with the PCC to develop scalable, evidence-based solutions that shape South Africa’s climate trajectory.
South Africa’s next transition phase will be data-intensive, innovation-driven, and implementation-focused—and early adopters now have a chance to help define the country’s climate and economic future.