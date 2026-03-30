NYDA Flags Youth Economic Risks as South Africa Holds Rates at 6.75%

The National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) has issued a strong call for a more coordinated, youth-centred economic response, warning that South Africa’s current policy mix is insufficient to address rising global risks and deepening domestic challenges—particularly soaring youth unemployment.

The appeal follows the South African Reserve Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decision to hold the repo rate steady at 6.75%, a move aimed at maintaining stability amid growing global uncertainty.

Global Shocks Add Pressure to Fragile Economy

The MPC’s decision comes against the backdrop of escalating geopolitical tensions, including conflict in the Middle East, which has triggered a global supply shock. This has led to rising prices of critical commodities such as:

Oil

Gas

Fertilisers

These developments are expected to push inflation upward in the short term while dampening global and domestic economic growth.

Although South Africa recorded modest GDP growth of 1.1% in 2025, the NYDA cautioned that this level of expansion is far too weak to address structural issues—especially youth unemployment, which remains among the highest globally.

Youth Bearing the Brunt of Economic Pressures

The agency highlighted that while inflation remains relatively contained at around 3%, the anticipated spike in fuel prices will have a disproportionate impact on young and low-income households.

“Rising transport and food costs will directly affect young people, many of whom are already economically vulnerable,” the NYDA noted.

The organisation warned that the combination of:

Weak economic growth

Rising living costs

Limited job opportunities

could further entrench socio-economic inequality among youth.

Limits of Monetary Policy Exposed

While acknowledging that the SARB’s decision reflects a prudent and cautious monetary stance, the NYDA stressed that interest rate policy alone cannot resolve structural economic challenges.

“The current environment highlights the limitations of monetary tools in addressing deeper developmental issues,” the agency said, calling for a broader, multi-dimensional policy approach.

Call for Coordinated Economic Strategy

From a developmental perspective, the NYDA emphasised the need for integrated fiscal, industrial, and social policy interventions to complement monetary policy.

Key recommendations include:

Accelerated public investment, particularly in infrastructure

Support for labour-intensive sectors with high job creation potential

Targeted assistance for youth-owned enterprises facing rising costs

Expansion of skills development and work experience programmes

Stronger alignment between macroeconomic policy and youth development goals

The agency stressed that supply-side shocks—such as those triggered by global conflicts—require production-side solutions, not just demand management through interest rates.

Structural Crisis Requires Long-Term Solutions

The NYDA underscored that South Africa’s youth unemployment crisis is structural, not cyclical, and cannot be addressed through short-term stabilisation measures alone.

It called for policies that directly tackle barriers to youth participation, including:

Limited access to finance

Skills mismatches

Weak linkages between education and employment

Barriers to entrepreneurship

“Economic recovery must be judged not only by inflation outcomes, but by its ability to create jobs and expand opportunities for young people,” the agency stated.

Toward Inclusive and Youth-Centred Growth

The NYDA reiterated its commitment to advancing evidence-based policy solutions that place youth at the centre of South Africa’s economic strategy.

As global uncertainties continue to shape domestic outcomes, the agency’s message is clear: without targeted, coordinated action, economic recovery risks leaving an entire generation behind.

The call adds urgency to ongoing policy debates, highlighting that sustainable growth must be both inclusive and employment-driven to address South Africa’s long-standing socio-economic challenges.