ED Cracks Down on Influencer Anurag Dwivedi's Dubai Betting Empire

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has intensified its investigation into social media influencer Anurag Dwivedi, who is under scrutiny for his alleged involvement in an illegal online betting-linked money laundering scheme. The ED conducted fresh searches in various cities, seizing luxury vehicles and uncovering significant investments.

The probe began from an FIR by the West Bengal Police, citing charges of cheating, forgery, and illegal betting activities. Dwivedi is accused of promoting illicit betting platforms from Siliguri and channeling proceeds through hawala networks. He has reportedly acquired properties in Dubai with these funds.

Despite repeated summons, Dwivedi remains in Dubai and has not cooperated with the investigation. The ED has seized various assets, including fixed deposits and real estate investments. The agency has already frozen assets worth Rs 27 crore while three arrests have been made, as the investigation continues.

