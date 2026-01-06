Contested Rejection: AIMIM Member Takes BMC Nomination Battle to Court

In a significant legal move, an AIMIM member has contested the rejection of his nomination papers for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. The challenge, filed in a civil court, accuses electoral authorities of arbitrary and discriminatory practices.

Citing the Maharashtra Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats Election Rules, 1966, the appeal underscores procedural irregularities, accusing officials of failing to allow rectifications permitted for other candidates.

The member, Anwar Sheikh, argues that the rejection was not only arbitrary but also violated principles of natural justice, calling it a clear miscarriage of justice. The matter is scheduled for a hearing on Tuesday.

