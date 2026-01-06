Left Menu

Contested Rejection: AIMIM Member Takes BMC Nomination Battle to Court

An AIMIM member has taken legal action after authorities allegedly arbitrarily rejected his nomination papers for the BMC elections. The appeal points to procedural irregularities and discriminatory practices. The case cites natural justice violations and is set for a hearing on Tuesday.

In a significant legal move, an AIMIM member has contested the rejection of his nomination papers for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. The challenge, filed in a civil court, accuses electoral authorities of arbitrary and discriminatory practices.

Citing the Maharashtra Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats Election Rules, 1966, the appeal underscores procedural irregularities, accusing officials of failing to allow rectifications permitted for other candidates.

The member, Anwar Sheikh, argues that the rejection was not only arbitrary but also violated principles of natural justice, calling it a clear miscarriage of justice. The matter is scheduled for a hearing on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

