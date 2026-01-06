Left Menu

Court Upholds Injunction Against NIH Funding Cuts

A federal appeals court ruled against the Trump administration's plans to reduce NIH funding for universities in scientific and medical research. A three-judge panel upheld an injunction by state attorneys general and medical associations, labeling the February 2025 NIH funding cuts unlawful.

Court Upholds Injunction Against NIH Funding Cuts
A federal appeals court on Monday dealt a blow to the Trump administration's efforts to significantly reduce federal grant funding from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), which supports universities engaged in scientific and medical research.

The Boston-based 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, through a three-judge panel, upheld an injunction against these cuts. The injunction was sought by a coalition consisting of 22 Democratic state attorneys general, medical associations, and affected universities.

The court's decision declared the funding cuts announced by the NIH in February 2025 as unlawful, supporting the arguments made by the coalition against the administration's actions.

