Ukrainian Drone Attack in Tver: A Fatal Incident
A Ukrainian drone attack in Russia's Tver region resulted in one death and two injuries. Debris from the drone hit a ninth-floor apartment, causing a fire. The incident led to the evacuation of adjacent flats, according to the acting governor, Vitaly Korolev.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2026 07:35 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 07:35 IST
In a tragic incident, a Ukrainian drone attack in Russia's Tver region claimed one life and injured two others. The attack, confirmed by the regional governor's office on the Telegram messaging app, took place on Tuesday.
The drone debris struck a residential building, hitting a ninth-floor apartment and igniting a fire. The blaze was subsequently brought under control, with emergency evacuation measures implemented for neighboring flats.
This incident, as reported by the region's acting governor Vitaly Korolev, highlights the escalating tensions in the area and the resulting human cost of such conflicts.
(With inputs from agencies.)