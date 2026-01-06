Ukrainian Drone Attack in Tver: A Fatal Incident

In a tragic incident, a Ukrainian drone attack in Russia's Tver region claimed one life and injured two others. The attack, confirmed by the regional governor's office on the Telegram messaging app, took place on Tuesday.

The drone debris struck a residential building, hitting a ninth-floor apartment and igniting a fire. The blaze was subsequently brought under control, with emergency evacuation measures implemented for neighboring flats.

This incident, as reported by the region's acting governor Vitaly Korolev, highlights the escalating tensions in the area and the resulting human cost of such conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)