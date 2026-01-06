Rising Violence: Ex-Kabaddi Player's Murder Sparks Concerns in Punjab

In a shocking development, former kabaddi player Gagandeep Singh, known as Baba, was brutally murdered in Manuke village, Punjab, purportedly due to personal rivalry. Police say the daylight killing, linked to a dispute between Singh's ally Ekam and alleged attacker Gursewak Singh, has sparked widespread concern.

The murder follows a string of violent incidents in the state. Citizens are alarmed as a woman, Congress worker, and sarpanch were shot dead in separate occurrences the previous days. The staggering frequency has prompted criticism of the AAP government for failing to maintain law and order.

With one arrest made, police continue their search for six additional suspects involved in the crime. Authorities have also recovered the vehicle used by the assailants. The recent public killings, coupled with political backlash, underline a growing unrest that demands immediate attention in Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)