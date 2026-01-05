Fatal Shooting in Ludhiana: Old Rivalry Turns Deadly Near Grain Market

A man was shot dead on Monday near a grain market in Ludhiana, Punjab, as confirmed by police officials.

According to Jagraon SSP Ankur Gupta, the victim, 32-year-old Gagandeep Singh from Manuke village, was attacked at point-blank range, leading to his immediate death.

The police indicated that the shooting stemmed from an old rivalry between two factions that had previously engaged in a violent confrontation. A case has been registered against five suspects, and one arrest has been made so far.

(With inputs from agencies.)