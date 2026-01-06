Unmasking an International Forex and Gold Fraud Syndicate

Maharashtra police have dismantled a large-scale international syndicate responsible for defrauding hundreds of individuals through deceptive online forex and gold trading schemes, with losses surpassing Rs 200 crore, authorities disclosed on Tuesday.

So far, officials have apprehended seven suspects linked to over 50 criminal cases scattered across multiple states in India, with indications that the ringleaders orchestrated the operations from foreign locations.

Fraudsters reportedly ensnared victims by establishing trust on matrimonial websites and social media, later convincing them to invest in fraudulent schemes. On November 12, 2025, a significant raid on the Shivsai Residency Lodge and Boarding along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway marked a breakthrough in the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)