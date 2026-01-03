Sadanand Date: From Fighting Terror to Leading Maharashtra Police

Senior IPS officer Sadanand Vasant Date, recognized for his bravery during the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai, took charge as the Director General of Maharashtra Police on Saturday. Succeeding India's first female DGP, Rashmi Shukla, Date assumes leadership of the state's extensive police force following his tenure at the National Investigation Agency.

Date, a 1990-batch officer, has been a pivotal figure in law enforcement. He led the team that neutralized terrorists Ajmal Kasab and Abu Ismail at Cama Hospital, earning the President's Police Medal for Gallantry. His career also spans key roles in the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad and the Central Bureau of Investigation.

With a unique background marked by economic hardships and academic excellence, Date's journey from a paperboy in Pune to top police ranks is inspiring. Holding a doctorate in economic offences, he has embarked on the next chapter of his career amid local elections, aiming to maintain Maharashtra's security.

