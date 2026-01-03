Sadanand Date: From Fighting Terror to Leading Maharashtra Police
Sadanand Vasant Date, a distinguished IPS officer, assumed the role of Director General of Maharashtra Police on December 31. Known for his valor during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, Date succeeded Rashmi Shukla. His notable career includes leading roles in the NIA and Maharashtra ATS.
- Country:
- India
Senior IPS officer Sadanand Vasant Date, recognized for his bravery during the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai, took charge as the Director General of Maharashtra Police on Saturday. Succeeding India's first female DGP, Rashmi Shukla, Date assumes leadership of the state's extensive police force following his tenure at the National Investigation Agency.
Date, a 1990-batch officer, has been a pivotal figure in law enforcement. He led the team that neutralized terrorists Ajmal Kasab and Abu Ismail at Cama Hospital, earning the President's Police Medal for Gallantry. His career also spans key roles in the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad and the Central Bureau of Investigation.
With a unique background marked by economic hardships and academic excellence, Date's journey from a paperboy in Pune to top police ranks is inspiring. Holding a doctorate in economic offences, he has embarked on the next chapter of his career amid local elections, aiming to maintain Maharashtra's security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Morocco Warned Against Overconfidence in AFCON Clash with Tanzania
NIA Takes Over Probe of Ricin Poison Terror Plot
Senior IPS officer Sadanand Date takes charge as new Director General of Maharashtra Police following retirement of Rashmi Shukla.
Tensions Escalate as Trump Threatens Intervention Amid Iranian Protests
Landmark Ruling: California's Open Carry Ban Overturned