Madras HC Upholds Karthigai Deepam Tradition at Thirupparankundram Hill

The Madras High Court's Madurai Bench has confirmed the legality of lighting a lamp at Thirupparankundram Hill, a tradition associated with the Karthigai Deepam festival. The court criticized the DMK government's argument that the event could disturb public peace, branding it as 'ridiculous'.

Justices G Jayachandran and K K Ramakrishnan noted a lack of evidence from appellants against the practice. They reiterated that the stone pillar, Deepathoon, where the lamp is lit, is part of the Sri Subramania Swamy Temple's land, and lighting the lamp does not contravene customs.

The Tamil Nadu government expressed intentions to challenge the decision in the Supreme Court, while the BJP praised the judgment. The court has set conditions for lighting the lamp, ensuring the event respects the Ancient Monument Acts. The decision was celebrated as a victory by petitioner Rama Ravikumar and devotees of Lord Muruga.