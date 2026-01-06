Tea Estates in Assam: Navigating Land Rights and Legal Challenges

Tea companies in Assam are urging the state government to address both financial and legal ramifications stemming from the amended Land Ceiling Act. This new legislation aims to give tea garden workers land rights to build houses within the estates, a move that has sparked concern among estate owners.

While the tea garden owners welcome the initiative, they emphasize the need for discussions to resolve potential issues. The Consultative Committee of Plantation Associations (CCPA) has officially requested the state to iron out these concerns, especially as the Act's implementation could affect over 14 lakh residents.

The CCPA has highlighted that tea estate lands are often mortgaged to banks, complicating land transfers. Additionally, they seek assurance on compensation for estate owners for the redistribution of land, highlighting the necessity for adequate financial remunerations as per the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)