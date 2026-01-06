Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Odisha Mourns Journalist's Untimely Demise

Journalists, politicians, and community leaders in Odisha expressed deep sorrow over the sudden death of journalist Sheela Pattanayak in a road accident. Prominent figures, including Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik, shared heartfelt tributes and condolences to Pattanayak's family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 06-01-2026 23:19 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 23:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The tragic passing of journalist Sheela Pattanayak has cast a shadow over Odisha as key political figures express their sorrow. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, together with Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik, conveyed their condolences following Pattanayak's death in a road accident in Puri.

Pattanayak, a respected professional associated with an Odia news channel, lost her life alongside another woman when they were struck by a private bus in the Pipili area. The incident has triggered an outpouring of grief from the community, underscoring her impact on journalism in the region.

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee President Bhakta Charan Das joined in mourning Pattanayak's demise, highlighting the irreplaceable void left in journalism. Prayers for her eternal peace have been extended from various quarters.

