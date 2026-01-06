Delhi Police's Crackdown: Major Bust on Street Crime!

The Delhi Police have executed a major crackdown on street crime, arresting 16 notorious robbers, snatchers, and auto-lifters in outer north Delhi. Officials reported the recovery of stolen vehicles, mobile phones, gold jewellery, and weapons.

This coordinated operation brought resolution to two complex robbery cases at Narela Industrial Area police station, eight snatching incidents, seven motor vehicle thefts, an attempted murder case, and an Arms Act violation. Habitual offenders with over 100 criminal involvements were neutralized, according to senior police officers.

Recoveries included two stolen trucks, seven motorcycles, a car, 11 mobile phones, and numerous valuable items. Several organized crime operations targeting vehicles in various districts were dismantled, with further investigation ongoing to trace additional criminal connections and receivers.

