Left Menu

Delhi Police's Crackdown: Major Bust on Street Crime!

In a significant operation, Delhi Police arrested 16 wanted criminals, including notorious robbers and auto-lifters, recovering stolen vehicles, mobile phones, and weapons. This crackdown in outer north Delhi successfully resolved several robbery, snatching, and theft cases, dismantling organized crime networks and habitual offenders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2026 16:09 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 16:09 IST
Delhi Police's Crackdown: Major Bust on Street Crime!
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police have executed a major crackdown on street crime, arresting 16 notorious robbers, snatchers, and auto-lifters in outer north Delhi. Officials reported the recovery of stolen vehicles, mobile phones, gold jewellery, and weapons.

This coordinated operation brought resolution to two complex robbery cases at Narela Industrial Area police station, eight snatching incidents, seven motor vehicle thefts, an attempted murder case, and an Arms Act violation. Habitual offenders with over 100 criminal involvements were neutralized, according to senior police officers.

Recoveries included two stolen trucks, seven motorcycles, a car, 11 mobile phones, and numerous valuable items. Several organized crime operations targeting vehicles in various districts were dismantled, with further investigation ongoing to trace additional criminal connections and receivers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Teacher's Attempt to Meet Ministers Causes Stir at Delhi Vidhan Sabha

Teacher's Attempt to Meet Ministers Causes Stir at Delhi Vidhan Sabha

 India
2
Escalating Corruption in Haryana: A Call for Accountability

Escalating Corruption in Haryana: A Call for Accountability

 India
3
Supreme Court Criticizes Pollution Watchdog Over Delhi Toll Plaza Issue

Supreme Court Criticizes Pollution Watchdog Over Delhi Toll Plaza Issue

 India
4
Maharashtra's Unopposed Civic Polls: Democracy Under Siege?

Maharashtra's Unopposed Civic Polls: Democracy Under Siege?

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026