Bomb Threats Rattle Gujarat Courts and Offices

The Gujarat High Court, district courts, and collector offices in Gujarat were targeted with bomb threats via email, prompting precautionary searches. No suspicious material was found. Authorities initiated thorough searches, resumed operations post-clearance, and launched an investigation to identify the source of the threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 06-01-2026 16:35 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 16:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, the Gujarat High Court and several district courts, along with collector offices, were subjected to bomb threats via email, stirring immediate security responses. Despite exhaustive searches by security personnel, including the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, authorities reported no suspicious materials were discovered at any site.

The threats were reported in the High Court in Ahmedabad, as well as four district courts and two collector offices. A sessions court in Ahmedabad also faced a similar threat a day prior, underscoring a pattern that heightened alert in the region. Police evacuated the buildings and carried out safety checks, leading to a resumption of normal activities thereafter.

Investigations point towards identifying the originator of these threatening emails, as security agencies continue to ensure the safety and stability of these judicial and administrative establishments, amid heightened precautions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

