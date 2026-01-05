PM Modi will receive German Chancellor Merz in Ahmedabad on January 12: MEA.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2026 21:33 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 21:33 IST
- Country:
- India
