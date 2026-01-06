Sword Attack Shakes Rajasthan Community

A brutal sword assault in Rajasthan's Rajsamand district has left one man dead and another injured. The police suspect the attack, carried out by six assailants, was motivated by an old rivalry.

The victim, identified as Himmat Singh Dasana, was with his friend Laxman when they were attacked near Chamatkar Chauraha in the Khamnor area. Laxman, who intervened, was also injured. Both were taken to a hospital where Dasana was declared dead, and Laxman is receiving treatment.

Police have identified and registered a murder case against Kishan Singh, Nathu Singh, Hameer Singh, and three others. Three police teams have been set up to locate the suspects, said Narendra Singh Bhati, SHO of Khamnor police station.

(With inputs from agencies.)