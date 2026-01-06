Tragic Turn: Contract Worker Slain in Beed
A contract worker in Maharashtra was violently killed by a rival on Tuesday afternoon. The victim, Harshad Shinde, was attacked by Vishal Suryavanshi, who fired gunshots and fatally stabbed Shinde. Police suspect personal enmity as the motive and have launched a manhunt for the accused.
A tragic incident unfolded in central Maharashtra as a contract worker was brutally murdered over an apparent past rivalry. The victim, identified as Harshad Shinde, was working on a drainage project in Beed when he was attacked, causing panic among onlookers.
The assailant, Vishal Suryavanshi, initially fired shots from a handgun that Shinde narrowly escaped. However, the assailant pursued and repeatedly stabbed him, resulting in Shinde's immediate death from severe injuries.
Authorities, suspecting a personal feud, are in the midst of an intensive manhunt for Suryavanshi. Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat remains confident in the swift capture of the suspect as the blockade to apprehend him intensifies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
