High-Profile Arrest: Climate Activist Harjeet Singh and Allegations of Foreign Fund Misuse

Renowned climate activist Harjeet Singh was arrested for possessing excessive liquor and is under investigation for alleged misuse of foreign funds meant for promoting organic farming that were instead used for foreign influencer group activities. The investigation also includes Singh's foreign trips and activities potentially compromising national interests.

On Tuesday, the Uttar Pradesh excise department arrested prominent climate activist Harjeet Singh over possession of excessive liquor at his residence. This follows a previous search by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), linking him to a foreign exchange violation case concerning the misuse of Rs 6 crore in funds from abroad.

The ED has accused Singh of funneling these funds to promote narrative-building aligned with foreign influencer agendas, rather than his claimed activities of promoting organic farming. His company, Satat Sampada Pvt. Ltd. (SSPL), co-founded with wife Jyoti Awasthi, is under scrutiny for allegedly operating as a front to further the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty cause in India.

Both the activities of Singh, including his international trips to Pakistan and Bangladesh, and the financial activities of SSPL are under federal investigation. The probe aims to uncover potential violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) and assess any threats to India's energy security and economic interests.

