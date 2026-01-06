Left Menu

Supreme Court Stands Up for Speedy Trials, Grants Bail in High-Profile Case

The Supreme Court granted bail to Arvind Dham, former Amtek Group chairperson, due to prolonged pretrial detention, emphasizing the right to a speedy trial under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution. The court rejected the blanket denial of bail in economic offences and set conditions for Dham's release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2026 19:48 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 19:48 IST
Supreme Court Stands Up for Speedy Trials, Grants Bail in High-Profile Case
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable decision on Tuesday, the Supreme Court of India underscored the importance of speedy trials by granting bail to Arvind Dham, former chairperson of the Amtek Group. The court criticized prolonged incarceration without trial progress as punitive, which infringes upon fundamental rights.

The bench, led by Justices Sanjay Kumar and Alok Aradhe, reversed a Delhi High Court order that had denied bail to Dham in a money laundering case linked to a colossal Rs 27,000 crore bank fraud. The judges noted that all economic offences cannot be treated uniformly, warranting a nuanced approach to bail applications.

The decision rested on the right to a speedy trial enshrined in Article 21 of the Indian Constitution. Dham has been in custody for over 16 months, despite having cooperated with the investigation. The court has mandated several conditions for his release, including the surrender of his passport and regular availability for contact by the Enforcement Directorate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revival of Indian Super League: A Fresh Start for Indian Football

Revival of Indian Super League: A Fresh Start for Indian Football

 India
2
New Zealand Captain Bracewell on Kohli and Sharma's World Cup Prospects

New Zealand Captain Bracewell on Kohli and Sharma's World Cup Prospects

 India
3
Record Cannabis Bust Seizes 50 kg at Colombo Airport

Record Cannabis Bust Seizes 50 kg at Colombo Airport

 Sri Lanka
4
Mass Deletions in UP Draft Voter List Spark Outcry

Mass Deletions in UP Draft Voter List Spark Outcry

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital payments are bringing India’s unbanked into financial system

Weak authentication still threatens smart healthcare systems

One-size-fits-all climate policies fall short across G20

AI beliefs can trigger bias against humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026