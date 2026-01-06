Supreme Court Stands Up for Speedy Trials, Grants Bail in High-Profile Case

In a notable decision on Tuesday, the Supreme Court of India underscored the importance of speedy trials by granting bail to Arvind Dham, former chairperson of the Amtek Group. The court criticized prolonged incarceration without trial progress as punitive, which infringes upon fundamental rights.

The bench, led by Justices Sanjay Kumar and Alok Aradhe, reversed a Delhi High Court order that had denied bail to Dham in a money laundering case linked to a colossal Rs 27,000 crore bank fraud. The judges noted that all economic offences cannot be treated uniformly, warranting a nuanced approach to bail applications.

The decision rested on the right to a speedy trial enshrined in Article 21 of the Indian Constitution. Dham has been in custody for over 16 months, despite having cooperated with the investigation. The court has mandated several conditions for his release, including the surrender of his passport and regular availability for contact by the Enforcement Directorate.

