Student Protest Sparks Controversy at JNU

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has pledged strict action against students protesting with slogans against Indian leaders, following campus violence in January 2020. The university emphasized maintaining a peaceful environment and warned of disciplinary consequences. The protest followed a Supreme Court decision on bail for ex-students related to the 2020 riots case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2026 20:25 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 20:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has declared its intent to pursue the strictest measures against students who participated in a protest involving slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The protest was held to criticize the campus violence from January 2020.

Through a social media post, JNU noted that a First Information Report (FIR) has been filed over the incident. While acknowledging freedom of speech as a fundamental right, the university stressed that educational institutions are meant for learning and should not foster hatred.

Asserting zero tolerance for violence or activities undermining national unity, the administration warned that students involved could face severe disciplinary action, including suspension or expulsion. The protest coincided with a Supreme Court refusal to grant bail to ex-JNU students related to the 2020 riots.

