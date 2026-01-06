Student Protest Sparks Controversy at JNU

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has declared its intent to pursue the strictest measures against students who participated in a protest involving slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The protest was held to criticize the campus violence from January 2020.

Through a social media post, JNU noted that a First Information Report (FIR) has been filed over the incident. While acknowledging freedom of speech as a fundamental right, the university stressed that educational institutions are meant for learning and should not foster hatred.

Asserting zero tolerance for violence or activities undermining national unity, the administration warned that students involved could face severe disciplinary action, including suspension or expulsion. The protest coincided with a Supreme Court refusal to grant bail to ex-JNU students related to the 2020 riots.

(With inputs from agencies.)