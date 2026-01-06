JNU Slogans Spark Political Uproar Amid Supreme Court Bail Denial Saga

A contentious protest took place at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), where slogans allegedly targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were aired. The provocation followed the Supreme Court's decision to deny bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case.

The JNU administration has filed a complaint with the Delhi Police, asserting that certain students engaged in uttering objectionable slogans undermining the Supreme Court's authority. The slogans, claimed to be inflammatory and provocatively disrespectful, have incited anger among BJP leaders, accusing the opposition of nurturing such dissent.

The protest, organized around the anniversary of the January 5, 2020 campus violence, has now resulted in an internal inquiry and calls for disciplinary action. As tensions rise, the incident fuels debate on freedom of expression, dissent, and nationalistic fervor within political and student circles.

