Left Menu

Trial Begins for Officer in Texas School Shooting Aftermath

Adrian Gonzales, a former Texas school district police officer, faces trial for allegedly failing to act during a 2022 elementary school shooting. Accused of child endangerment, Gonzales allegedly did not stop the gunman who killed 19 students and two teachers. The trial highlights debates on gun control in the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2026 20:27 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 20:27 IST
Trial Begins for Officer in Texas School Shooting Aftermath

Adrian Gonzales, a member of the Texas school district police, is standing trial for his alleged inaction during the 2022 school shooting that claimed the lives of 19 students and two teachers. Opening arguments commenced Tuesday in the prosecution against Gonzales, accused of failing to engage the gunman.

Indicted with 29 counts of child endangerment, Gonzales purportedly did not follow active shooter protocols. He has pleaded not guilty, claiming he aided in evacuating the children. His attorney maintains that Gonzales attempted to help in a dire situation.

The incident has renewed fierce debates over gun control across the U.S., especially as high-profile school shootings continue to haunt the nation. Federal reports assert that immediate action by police could have saved lives during this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Filipino held for securing passport in Goa fraudulently

Filipino held for securing passport in Goa fraudulently

 India
2
Counter-terror operations targeting terrorist infra, funding must continue in mission mode: Amit Shah

Counter-terror operations targeting terrorist infra, funding must continue i...

 India
3
J-K Congress launches 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram' in Jammu

J-K Congress launches 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram' in Jammu

 India
4
Two held in Sonipat for suspected involvement in Rohit Shaukeen murder

Two held in Sonipat for suspected involvement in Rohit Shaukeen murder

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech growing faster than users’ financial understanding

Why conversational AI is becoming lifeline in mental health emergencies

How collaborative AI can shield self-driving cars from cyberattacks

Cognitive load and AI: How automation is rewriting the role of teachers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026