Trial Begins for Officer in Texas School Shooting Aftermath

Adrian Gonzales, a member of the Texas school district police, is standing trial for his alleged inaction during the 2022 school shooting that claimed the lives of 19 students and two teachers. Opening arguments commenced Tuesday in the prosecution against Gonzales, accused of failing to engage the gunman.

Indicted with 29 counts of child endangerment, Gonzales purportedly did not follow active shooter protocols. He has pleaded not guilty, claiming he aided in evacuating the children. His attorney maintains that Gonzales attempted to help in a dire situation.

The incident has renewed fierce debates over gun control across the U.S., especially as high-profile school shootings continue to haunt the nation. Federal reports assert that immediate action by police could have saved lives during this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)