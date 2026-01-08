Left Menu

Texas Judge Denies Mistrial in Uvalde Response Case

A Texas judge denied a mistrial in the case involving Adrian Gonzales, a former police officer accused of child endangerment during the 2022 Uvalde school shooting. The defense's mistrial request followed surprise testimony from a teacher, which they claimed was not previously disclosed by prosecutors.

Updated: 08-01-2026 02:23 IST
A Texas judge denied a mistrial request on Wednesday in the case of Adrian Gonzales, a former police officer accused of mishandling the response to the 2022 Uvalde school shooting that resulted in the deaths of 19 students and two teachers.

Defense lawyers for Gonzales, who faces 29 charges of child endangerment, sought the mistrial after a witness unexpectedly provided testimony that they claimed was not shared by the prosecution. However, Judge Sid Harle ruled that the inclusion appeared inadvertent and announced that the trial would continue.

The defense argued that Gonzales had no opportunity to confront the gunman during the chaotic scene, as he was on a different side of the school. The judge decided to allow the entire interview of the witness, Stephanie Hale, with investigators to be presented to the jury.

