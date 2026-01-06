Delhi High Court Tackles High-Profile Cases: A Rundown of Tuesday's Headlines

The Delhi High Court sought the Central Bureau of Investigation's response to Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav's appeal against charges in the IRCTC scam. Yadav is challenging the framing of charges against him, seeking acquittal in the high-profile case.

In another case, the court ruled that making a child touch private parts constitutes aggravated sexual assault under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. This decision reiterates the court's firm stance on the severity of such offenses.

Meanwhile, the court has acted to combat piracy by restraining websites from illegally broadcasting popular films and shows, like 'Friends' and 'Squid Game.' The decision aims to curb unauthorized digital content distribution, protecting entertainment industry rights.

The High Court also heard a plea regarding alleged land encroachments near the Syed Faiz Elahi mosque. Responses were sought from various governmental bodies to address these concerns, highlighting ongoing urban development and property rights issues in Delhi.

