Farmers' Hunger Strike: Demand for Justice in the Wake of Floods

In Punjab, flood-affected farmers have intensified their protest through an indefinite hunger strike, pushing for compensation from the government after devastating floods. The protest, organized by the Harh Peedit Kissan Sangharsh Committee, highlights the state's failure to deliver on promised relief three months after the disaster.

Jasbir Singh Ahluwalia, president of the committee, emphasized the recurring nature of flood damage and the lack of lasting solutions from the government as rivers continue to devastate private lands. Despite an SDM-level officer's visit, no tangible resolutions have been made, leaving farmers to endure the harsh winter amid ongoing protests.

Participants have put forth several demands, including an extension for the removal of sand from fields, relief for struggling families, and complete loan waivers. The dire circumstances are personified by 90-year-old Sahab Singh's deteriorating health amid his hunger strike, as he calls for Rs 50 lakh compensation per acre of land lost.

