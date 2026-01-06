Left Menu

General Upendra Dwivedi's Strategic UAE Visit: Strengthening Defence Ties Amid Evolving Conflicts

Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi emphasized the changing global security landscape, highlighting technology's role in modern warfare during his UAE visit. The trip aimed to bolster bilateral defence ties, focusing on collaborative engagements with the UAE amid ongoing regional tensions.

Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi highlighted the dynamic global security environment and the evolving nature of modern warfare during his official visit to the UAE on Tuesday. He underscored the crucial role of technology in today's military strategies.

In an address to officers at the UAE National Defence College, General Dwivedi emphasized the importance of leadership among senior military officials and the need for cooperative initiatives. He advocated for strong bilateral and multilateral defence collaborations between India, the UAE, and other regional partners to foster peace and security.

The visit aims to deepen mutual understanding and boost cooperation in areas of shared interest, occurring shortly after high-level engagements between the two nations. Amid regional developments, including the UAE-Saudi tensions over Yemen, this visit signifies a commitment to defence collaboration and strategic dialogue.

