Chimney Blast at Bihar Brick Kiln Injures Five

A chimney explosion at a brick kiln in Bihar's Vaishali district injured five individuals during an inauguration ceremony. Though all were hospitalized, none face critical conditions. The incident is under investigation, with preliminary reports suggesting negligence and improper use of diesel as contributing factors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hajipur | Updated: 06-01-2026 21:42 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 21:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Five individuals were injured in a chimney explosion at a brick kiln in Bihar's Vaishali district on Tuesday, officials said.

The explosion took place during the inauguration of a newly constructed chimney in Chandpura village, under Bidupur police jurisdiction, as the initial fire was being lit. According to SP Lalit Mohan Sharma, although three of the injured were treated and discharged, no one is in critical condition.

SHO Ravi Prakash noted that while all the injured were first taken to Sadar Hospital, two were later moved to Patna Medical College and Hospital for better care, a move done out of personal connections rather than necessity. Area safety is being ensured by deploying a JCB machine for clearing operations. Initial findings suggest negligence, and a formal inquiry is underway, as per Prakash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

