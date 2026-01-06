Chimney Blast at Bihar Brick Kiln Injures Five

Five individuals were injured in a chimney explosion at a brick kiln in Bihar's Vaishali district on Tuesday, officials said.

The explosion took place during the inauguration of a newly constructed chimney in Chandpura village, under Bidupur police jurisdiction, as the initial fire was being lit. According to SP Lalit Mohan Sharma, although three of the injured were treated and discharged, no one is in critical condition.

SHO Ravi Prakash noted that while all the injured were first taken to Sadar Hospital, two were later moved to Patna Medical College and Hospital for better care, a move done out of personal connections rather than necessity. Area safety is being ensured by deploying a JCB machine for clearing operations. Initial findings suggest negligence, and a formal inquiry is underway, as per Prakash.

