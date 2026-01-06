Left Menu

Tragedy in Crans-Montana: Fire Unveils Safety Lapses

A devastating fire at Crans-Montana's 'Le Constellation' bar killed 40 people; most victims were teens. Safety inspections were overdue, and fire alarms weren't required. Sparkling candles triggered the blaze, and owners face criminal investigation. Swiss authorities enacted mourning and suspended plans to relax fire laws.

Updated: 06-01-2026 21:46 IST
A tragic fire engulfed 'Le Constellation' bar in the ski resort town of Crans-Montana, resulting in the deaths of 40 individuals and raising serious concerns about neglected safety inspections. Authorities noted the bar hadn't undergone a mandatory inspection since 2019 and lacked a fire alarm due to its size, prompting widespread scrutiny.

The victims included not only Swiss nationals but also individuals from France, Italy, and other countries, with numerous teenagers counted among the deceased. Swiss prosecutors suspect the fire began when sparkling candles ignited the foam-covered ceiling during a New Year celebration, leading to chaos and confusion as the flames spread rapidly.

Crans-Montana's mayor announced an investigation into the bar's safety measures, particularly the functioning of its exits. Meanwhile, Swiss authorities have suspended plans to relax fire regulations, and the bar's owners face potential charges of negligence. Mourning activities, including a national day of mourning, have been initiated as families seek accountability and closure.

