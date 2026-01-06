Tragedy in Crans-Montana: Fire Unveils Safety Lapses

A tragic fire engulfed 'Le Constellation' bar in the ski resort town of Crans-Montana, resulting in the deaths of 40 individuals and raising serious concerns about neglected safety inspections. Authorities noted the bar hadn't undergone a mandatory inspection since 2019 and lacked a fire alarm due to its size, prompting widespread scrutiny.

The victims included not only Swiss nationals but also individuals from France, Italy, and other countries, with numerous teenagers counted among the deceased. Swiss prosecutors suspect the fire began when sparkling candles ignited the foam-covered ceiling during a New Year celebration, leading to chaos and confusion as the flames spread rapidly.

Crans-Montana's mayor announced an investigation into the bar's safety measures, particularly the functioning of its exits. Meanwhile, Swiss authorities have suspended plans to relax fire regulations, and the bar's owners face potential charges of negligence. Mourning activities, including a national day of mourning, have been initiated as families seek accountability and closure.

(With inputs from agencies.)