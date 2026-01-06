Left Menu

Court Denies Bail to Former IPS Officer Amitabh Thakur

A court in Deoria, Uttar Pradesh, has denied bail to former IPS officer Amitabh Thakur, on charges of fraud related to a 1999 case where he allegedly abused his position to secure an industrial plot using forged documents. The defense plans to appeal to a higher court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deoria | Updated: 06-01-2026 21:49 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 21:49 IST
Court Denies Bail to Former IPS Officer Amitabh Thakur
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the bail plea of former Indian Police Service officer Amitabh Thakur was rejected by a court in Deoria, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday. Thakur is currently incarcerated on charges of fraud.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Manju Kumari denied the bail application after a thorough review of the arguments put forth by both the prosecution and defense. The allegations against Thakur date back to 1999 when he was the superintendent of police in Deoria.

Thakur stands accused of abusing his position to fraudulently acquire an industrial plot in his wife's name using fabricated documents. His legal counsel intends to escalate the matter to the district judge in hopes of overturning the ruling.

TRENDING

1
Trump's 2026 Warning: Midterm Stakes High for Republicans

Trump's 2026 Warning: Midterm Stakes High for Republicans

 United States
2
Winter's Icy Grip Tightens Across North India

Winter's Icy Grip Tightens Across North India

 India
3
Chilling Temperatures Sweep Haryana and Punjab

Chilling Temperatures Sweep Haryana and Punjab

 India
4
Protests Erupt in Latur Over BJP Leader's Remarks on Vilasrao Deshmukh

Protests Erupt in Latur Over BJP Leader's Remarks on Vilasrao Deshmukh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital payments are bringing India’s unbanked into financial system

Weak authentication still threatens smart healthcare systems

One-size-fits-all climate policies fall short across G20

AI beliefs can trigger bias against humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026