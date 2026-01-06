Court Denies Bail to Former IPS Officer Amitabh Thakur

In a significant development, the bail plea of former Indian Police Service officer Amitabh Thakur was rejected by a court in Deoria, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday. Thakur is currently incarcerated on charges of fraud.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Manju Kumari denied the bail application after a thorough review of the arguments put forth by both the prosecution and defense. The allegations against Thakur date back to 1999 when he was the superintendent of police in Deoria.

Thakur stands accused of abusing his position to fraudulently acquire an industrial plot in his wife's name using fabricated documents. His legal counsel intends to escalate the matter to the district judge in hopes of overturning the ruling.