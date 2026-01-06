Unveiling the Controversy: A High-Profile Resignation at RPSC

The resignation of Sangeeta Arya, a member of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), has been officially accepted following a major controversy over the SI Recruitment-2021 paper leak. Arya's resignation was submitted to the Governor in November last year, and its acceptance marks a significant development amid ongoing scrutiny over recruitment processes in the state.

Appointed in October 2020 during the Congress government's tenure, Arya's departure cuts short her term that was to span until October 2026. Her decision to resign follows in the footsteps of another RPSC member, Manju Sharma, who stepped down earlier under similar circumstances. Both resignations come after critical observations by the Rajasthan High Court directed at RPSC members, implicating them in undermining the recruitment exam's credibility due to their alleged involvement in systemic corruption.

The High Court's judgments have spotlighted a betrayal of public trust within RPSC, causing a crisis of confidence in the integrity of recruitment procedures. The Court's order to void the Sub Inspector Recruitment Exam 2021 underscores these serious allegations, revealing the significant role internal actors played in compromising the examination process.

(With inputs from agencies.)