Uttar Pradesh's Landmark Move: Transforming Property and Rent Registration

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Tuesday authorized major changes in property registration by setting a Rs 10,000 flat fee for ancestral property partition deeds. This move is expected to significantly cut down on property disputes and streamline the division process among heirs.

Minister of State for Stamp and Court Fee, Registration, Ravindra Jaiswal revealed that the new rule applies exclusively to ancestral immovable assets. It encompasses agricultural, residential, and commercial properties, and mandates division based on succession laws.

Additionally, the Cabinet approved an up to 90% reduction in stamp duty and registration charges on rent agreements, fostering formal registration of tenancies in the state. The changes seek to enhance transparency, legal protection, and overall governance while facilitating business and housing sectors in Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)