Jharkhand High Court Demands Accountability Over Jail Security Breach

The Jharkhand High Court criticized the state government and Birsa Munda Central Jail administration for not filing an affidavit on security lapses after a viral video showed inmates dancing. The court called for a supplementary affidavit detailing actions against senior officials and sought information on jail security measures.

Jharkhand High Court Demands Accountability Over Jail Security Breach
The Jharkhand High Court has criticized the state's administrative bodies, particularly pointing at the Birsa Munda Central Jail, for failing to file an affidavit concerning a security breach. This breach came to light after a video surfaced showing inmates dancing inside the jail premises.

A division bench led by Chief Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Rajesh Shankar demanded a comprehensive supplementary affidavit. The court wants to know what actions have been taken against senior officials responsible for this oversight, beyond just suspending the assistant jailer and warden.

Furthermore, the court sought detailed reports on the functionality of mobile jammers in the jail and inquired about inmates' access to mobile phones. The incident involves inmates embroiled in a liquor scam, yet no senior personnel have faced consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

