Chaitanya Baghel Granted Bail Amidst Alleged Liquor Scam Controversy
Chaitanya Baghel, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's son, has been granted bail by the Chhattisgarh High Court in connection with the alleged liquor scam. The court noted that his involvement was minor compared to others. His release coincided with the birthday of Chaitanya's son, evoking political support.
Chaitanya Baghel, son of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, was released from Raipur Central Jail after being granted bail by the Chhattisgarh High Court. The bail pertains to two cases related to an alleged liquor scam.
In a twist of fate, Chaitanya walked free on the same day as his son's birthday, coinciding with his own arrest date in July by the Enforcement Directorate back in 2025. The High Court's decision was based on the assessment that Baghel's alleged role in the case was lesser than other accused, already released on bail.
A jubilant scene unfolded outside the jail with Bhupesh Baghel and Congress supporters rallying to greet Chaitanya. Despite his release, questions linger about his involvement in what the prosecution claims was a massive scam during the Congress leadership, which allegedly caused significant financial losses to the state.
