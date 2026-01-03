Left Menu

Chaitanya Baghel Granted Bail Amidst Alleged Liquor Scam Controversy

Chaitanya Baghel, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's son, has been granted bail by the Chhattisgarh High Court in connection with the alleged liquor scam. The court noted that his involvement was minor compared to others. His release coincided with the birthday of Chaitanya's son, evoking political support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 03-01-2026 17:46 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 17:46 IST
Chaitanya Baghel Granted Bail Amidst Alleged Liquor Scam Controversy
  • Country:
  • India

Chaitanya Baghel, son of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, was released from Raipur Central Jail after being granted bail by the Chhattisgarh High Court. The bail pertains to two cases related to an alleged liquor scam.

In a twist of fate, Chaitanya walked free on the same day as his son's birthday, coinciding with his own arrest date in July by the Enforcement Directorate back in 2025. The High Court's decision was based on the assessment that Baghel's alleged role in the case was lesser than other accused, already released on bail.

A jubilant scene unfolded outside the jail with Bhupesh Baghel and Congress supporters rallying to greet Chaitanya. Despite his release, questions linger about his involvement in what the prosecution claims was a massive scam during the Congress leadership, which allegedly caused significant financial losses to the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Danish Foreign Minister Urges Respect for International Law After Venezuela Crisis

Danish Foreign Minister Urges Respect for International Law After Venezuela ...

 France
2
Safeguarding Our Students: Urgent Plea for Indian Medical Students in Iran

Safeguarding Our Students: Urgent Plea for Indian Medical Students in Iran

 India
3
Haryana CM Strengthens Ties at Western Command Visit

Haryana CM Strengthens Ties at Western Command Visit

 India
4
Global Reactions Intensify Over U.S. Strikes on Venezuela

Global Reactions Intensify Over U.S. Strikes on Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social and economic barriers slow smart farming adoption

How sustainable finance turns climate policy into real emission cuts

How edge-enabled IoT and AI are transforming real-time water monitoring

Traditional cyber defenses cannot match AI-powered threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026