Mob Assault Over Suspicion: Cow Smuggling Allegations Spark Violence in West Delhi

Two men were allegedly assaulted by a group in West Delhi under suspicion of cow smuggling. The victims, supplying buffalo meat, were attacked after providing evidence of legal trade. Police are examining the role of involved individuals and taking necessary legal actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2026 22:51 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 22:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In West Delhi's Janakpuri area, two men were reportedly beaten by a group suspecting them of cow smuggling, according to police on Tuesday.

A PCR call alerted officers, who arrived at the scene to find an abandoned, damaged car after the alleged assault. Witnesses reported the incident, noting that the victims were subjected to violence because of mistaken suspicions.

The police investigations revealed that the injured men, Amaan and Mohd Irfan, legally supply buffalo meat. They produced official receipts to the police, stating they were wrongly attacked. Legal actions are ongoing as more suspects are being scrutinized.

