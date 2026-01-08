The White House announced on Wednesday that President Donald Trump has signed a proclamation to withdraw the United States from 35 non-United Nations organizations as well as 31 U.N. entities. The decision was made based on the perception that these bodies 'operate contrary to U.S. national interests,' according to the White House statement.

The announcement marks a significant shift in the U.S.'s approach to global diplomacy and multilateral engagements. However, the statement did not specify which organizations will be affected by the withdrawal, leaving questions about the impact on international relations.

This move reflects President Trump's ongoing commitment to prioritize policies he believes benefit U.S. sovereignty and national interests, a consistent theme throughout his administration.