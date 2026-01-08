Left Menu

U.S. Withdrawal from Global Organizations Under Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump signed a proclamation to withdraw the United States from 35 non-U.N. organizations and 31 U.N. entities that, according to the White House, do not align with U.S. national interests. Specific organizations were not listed in the White House statement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-01-2026 03:30 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 03:30 IST
U.S. Withdrawal from Global Organizations Under Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

The announcement marks a significant shift in the U.S.'s approach to global diplomacy and multilateral engagements. However, the statement did not specify which organizations will be affected by the withdrawal, leaving questions about the impact on international relations.

The announcement marks a significant shift in the U.S.'s approach to global diplomacy and multilateral engagements. However, the statement did not specify which organizations will be affected by the withdrawal, leaving questions about the impact on international relations.

This move reflects President Trump's ongoing commitment to prioritize policies he believes benefit U.S. sovereignty and national interests, a consistent theme throughout his administration.

