Ladakh Prepares for Historic 2027 Census with First-Ever Caste Enumeration

Ladakh is bracing itself for a landmark event as the preparations for the 2027 Census officially commence, marked by Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta's inauguration of the Directorate of Census Operations in Leh.

The Union Cabinet's endorsement, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, promises a comprehensive Census with an unprecedented focus on caste enumeration, backed by significant financial investment.

This Census is a crucial milestone for Ladakh, following delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and aims to set new standards for accuracy and transparency in the demographic recording process across the unique geographical terrain of the Union Territory.

(With inputs from agencies.)