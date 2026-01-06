Left Menu

Ladakh Prepares for Historic 2027 Census with First-Ever Caste Enumeration

Ladakh is gearing up for the 2027 Census with Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta inaugurating the Directorate of Census Operations in Leh. The upcoming Census, approved with a budget of Rs 11,718 crore, promises transparency and efficiency to accurately reflect the Union Territory's demographic and aid in addressing critical developmental challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 06-01-2026 23:03 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 23:03 IST
Ladakh Prepares for Historic 2027 Census with First-Ever Caste Enumeration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ladakh is bracing itself for a landmark event as the preparations for the 2027 Census officially commence, marked by Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta's inauguration of the Directorate of Census Operations in Leh.

The Union Cabinet's endorsement, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, promises a comprehensive Census with an unprecedented focus on caste enumeration, backed by significant financial investment.

This Census is a crucial milestone for Ladakh, following delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and aims to set new standards for accuracy and transparency in the demographic recording process across the unique geographical terrain of the Union Territory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Teeing Up Innovation: The Women's Tech-Driven Golf League

Teeing Up Innovation: The Women's Tech-Driven Golf League

 Global
2
Political Turmoil: Allegations and Denials in Uttarakhand

Political Turmoil: Allegations and Denials in Uttarakhand

 India
3
Wildlife at Risk: Maharashtra's Controversial Mining Project

Wildlife at Risk: Maharashtra's Controversial Mining Project

 India
4
FTSE 100 Climbs to Record High Amid Healthcare Stock Surge

FTSE 100 Climbs to Record High Amid Healthcare Stock Surge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital payments are bringing India’s unbanked into financial system

Weak authentication still threatens smart healthcare systems

One-size-fits-all climate policies fall short across G20

AI beliefs can trigger bias against humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026