Left Menu

Mission Karmayogi: Revolutionizing India's Civil Service Training

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed Mission Karmayogi's progress, aimed at transforming Indian civil services. The initiative focuses on capacity-building and integration of cultural values with a global outlook. Over 3 crore personnel will benefit, with online training via iGOT platform and mandatory courses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 06-01-2026 23:37 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 23:37 IST
Mission Karmayogi: Revolutionizing India's Civil Service Training
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant step towards enhancing the efficiency of Indian civil services, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted a review of Mission Karmayogi's progress and future plans. Mission Karmayogi is a pivotal initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi designed to develop skilled human resources.

The review meeting involved in-depth discussions on the mission's implementation across various departments, digital training platforms, and capacity-building efforts. Chairperson of the Capacity Building Commission, S Radha Chauhan, unveiled a detailed action plan, underscoring the government's commitment to modernizing training infrastructure.

With over three crore civil servants set to benefit nationwide, iGOT, the digital training platform, plays a crucial role in this initiative. Yogi Adityanath urged the inclusion of courses on artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, aligning with global standards and future requirements.

TRENDING

1
Algeria's Last-Minute Triumph Sends Team to Africa Cup Quarter-Finals

Algeria's Last-Minute Triumph Sends Team to Africa Cup Quarter-Finals

 Global
2
Israel and Syria: Communicating for Peace?

Israel and Syria: Communicating for Peace?

 Global
3
U.S. and Venezuela Discuss Crude Oil Exports to Ease Sanctions

U.S. and Venezuela Discuss Crude Oil Exports to Ease Sanctions

 Global
4
Goldman Sachs Leads 2025 in Epic Global Dealmaking

Goldman Sachs Leads 2025 in Epic Global Dealmaking

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital payments are bringing India’s unbanked into financial system

Weak authentication still threatens smart healthcare systems

One-size-fits-all climate policies fall short across G20

AI beliefs can trigger bias against humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026