Mission Karmayogi: Revolutionizing India's Civil Service Training
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed Mission Karmayogi's progress, aimed at transforming Indian civil services. The initiative focuses on capacity-building and integration of cultural values with a global outlook. Over 3 crore personnel will benefit, with online training via iGOT platform and mandatory courses.
In a significant step towards enhancing the efficiency of Indian civil services, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted a review of Mission Karmayogi's progress and future plans. Mission Karmayogi is a pivotal initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi designed to develop skilled human resources.
The review meeting involved in-depth discussions on the mission's implementation across various departments, digital training platforms, and capacity-building efforts. Chairperson of the Capacity Building Commission, S Radha Chauhan, unveiled a detailed action plan, underscoring the government's commitment to modernizing training infrastructure.
With over three crore civil servants set to benefit nationwide, iGOT, the digital training platform, plays a crucial role in this initiative. Yogi Adityanath urged the inclusion of courses on artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, aligning with global standards and future requirements.