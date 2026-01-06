Mission Karmayogi: Revolutionizing India's Civil Service Training

In a significant step towards enhancing the efficiency of Indian civil services, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted a review of Mission Karmayogi's progress and future plans. Mission Karmayogi is a pivotal initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi designed to develop skilled human resources.

The review meeting involved in-depth discussions on the mission's implementation across various departments, digital training platforms, and capacity-building efforts. Chairperson of the Capacity Building Commission, S Radha Chauhan, unveiled a detailed action plan, underscoring the government's commitment to modernizing training infrastructure.

With over three crore civil servants set to benefit nationwide, iGOT, the digital training platform, plays a crucial role in this initiative. Yogi Adityanath urged the inclusion of courses on artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, aligning with global standards and future requirements.