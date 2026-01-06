Chancellor Merz's Strategic Visit to India: Strengthening Ties and Celebrating Culture

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is set to visit India from January 12, marking his first official trip to Asia in office. During the two-day visit, he and Prime Minister Modi will pay respects at Sabarmati Ashram and participate in the International Kite Festival in Ahmedabad, according to sources.

The visit's primary focus is bolstering defence cooperation between Germany and India. Notably, Germany has eased its export control list, removing 110 out of 130 defence items, potentially paving the way for enhanced collaboration, though a submarine deal remains unlikely at this juncture.

Beyond defence, discussions will also address trade, investment, and technology, with visits planned to Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar and GIFT City. The timing of this visit underscores its importance, taking place outside the regular Inter-Governmental Consultations framework and signaling a focus on mutual priorities, including green development.