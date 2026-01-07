Left Menu

Israel and Syria: Communicating for Peace?

Israel and Syria have agreed on a communication mechanism to coordinate security, intelligence, and commercial issues, amid U.S.-mediated talks in Paris. However, Syria demands a clear timeline for Israeli troop withdrawal from its territory post-Assad. The talks focused on renewing a 1974 disengagement agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 00:54 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 00:54 IST
In a significant diplomatic development, Israel and Syria have agreed to establish a communication mechanism to address security, intelligence, and commercial issues. This agreement was reached during U.S.-mediated discussions in Paris, as announced in a joint statement released by the State Department on Tuesday.

While both nations expressed a general willingness to engage, a Syrian official emphasized the necessity of a binding timeline for the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Syrian land taken after Bashar al-Assad's ousting in late 2024. The talks aimed to revive the 1974 disengagement agreement, which created a buffer zone post the 1973 Middle East conflict.

Syria's insistence on troop withdrawal and guaranteeing its sovereignty displays the complexities surrounding the dialogue. Meanwhile, Syrian accusations of Israeli stalling, combined with Israel's focus on security and economic ties, underscore the ongoing challenges in achieving a comprehensive peace.

