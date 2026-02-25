Judge's Decision Guards Journalism Amid National Security Probe

In a significant move for press freedom, a U.S. judge blocked federal prosecutors from examining devices seized from Hannah Natanson, a Washington Post reporter, during a national security investigation. The judge stated he would personally review the contents to determine their relevance to the case.

The FBI had conducted a search of Natanson's home in January, raising concerns among press advocates who viewed it as a threat to journalistic freedom. Though Natanson was covering President Donald Trump's campaign involving federal workers, she hasn't faced any allegations of misconduct herself.

U.S. Magistrate Judge William Porter emphasized the need for court oversight in balancing journalistic protections with the government's pursuit of evidence in national security matters. Meanwhile, Justice Department lawyers had suggested a filter team to handle any unrelated data.