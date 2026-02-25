Judge's Decision Guards Journalism Amid National Security Probe
A U.S. judge halted federal prosecutors from searching devices seized from a Washington Post reporter, Hannah Natanson, citing journalistic freedom. This national security probe involves balancing legal protections for the press while investigating unlawful disclosure of government secrets.
In a significant move for press freedom, a U.S. judge blocked federal prosecutors from examining devices seized from Hannah Natanson, a Washington Post reporter, during a national security investigation. The judge stated he would personally review the contents to determine their relevance to the case.
The FBI had conducted a search of Natanson's home in January, raising concerns among press advocates who viewed it as a threat to journalistic freedom. Though Natanson was covering President Donald Trump's campaign involving federal workers, she hasn't faced any allegations of misconduct herself.
U.S. Magistrate Judge William Porter emphasized the need for court oversight in balancing journalistic protections with the government's pursuit of evidence in national security matters. Meanwhile, Justice Department lawyers had suggested a filter team to handle any unrelated data.
ALSO READ
Senate Democrat Challenges FBI Director's Controversial Travels
US 'leading the fight' against Southeast Asian scam compounds, FBI official says
IDFC First Bank matter: Haryana CM says Anti-Corruption Bureau conducting investigation
Calls for Transparency in Baramati Plane Crash Investigation
IRS Officer Accused of Rape in Bhubaneswar: Investigation Underway