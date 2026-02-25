Left Menu

Crisis at the Louvre: Security Failures and Leadership Shakeup

After the theft of the French crown jewels, the Louvre Museum faces scrutiny over security lapses, labour unrest, and a ticket fraud scheme. Director Laurence des Cars resigned amid the chaos. President Macron accepted her resignation and plans a major overhaul to restore the museum's prestige.

Updated: 25-02-2026 02:02 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 02:02 IST
  France

Following a tumultuous year marked by the historic theft of the French crown jewels, the Louvre Museum is under intense scrutiny. Security failures, labour unrest, and a ticket fraud scheme have exposed vulnerabilities within the iconic institution, leading to the resignation of its director, Laurence des Cars.

The resignation, accepted by President Emmanuel Macron, comes amidst increasing pressure for reform. Des Cars had faced a range of challenges including a robbery of immense proportions, infrastructure issues, and staff discontent. The theft took place in brazen daylight, stealing the jewels in under eight minutes, symbolizing a severe breach in security.

As investigations continue and arrests are made, Macron underscores the urgency of the 'Louvre New Renaissance' - a comprehensive overhaul plan aimed at modernising the museum. The initiative is set to restore the museum's stature with significant investments and structural reconfigurations to accommodate the influx of visitors and protect the country's cultural heritage.

