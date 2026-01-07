Left Menu

The Troubling Legacy of CIA Turncoat Aldrich Ames

Aldrich Ames, a former CIA officer, died in prison after betraying U.S. intelligence to the Soviet Union, causing one of the largest breaches in American history. Paid $2.5 million, his actions led to the exposure and execution of agents. He expressed shame but minimized the damage caused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-01-2026 08:00 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 08:00 IST
Aldrich Ames, the notorious CIA officer who traded American intelligence secrets to Moscow, has passed away at age 84 in a Maryland prison. His actions marked one of the most significant intelligence breaches in U.S. history.

A veteran of 31 years at the CIA, Ames admitted to receiving USD 2.5 million from the Soviets for divulging U.S. secrets between 1985 and 1994. His betraying acts led to the identification and expected execution of 10 Russian officials and an Eastern European spying for the U.S. or Great Britain.

Ames pleaded guilty to espionage and tax evasion, expressing guilt but downplaying the impact of his actions. Despite his claims of minimal damage, his betrayal severely affected the CIA's operations during the Cold War. His wife, Rosario, served 63 months for aiding his espionage activities.

