Mystery Unveiled: Human-like Remains Found in Thane

A chilling discovery has surfaced in Maharashtra's Thane district as human-like skeletal remains were recovered from an abandoned house. The unsettling find has prompted police to commence a detailed investigation.

The remains, including a skull and bones, were found alongside clothes, sandals, and other personal items in a chawl at Mhatre Nagar, Sonarpada area of Dombivli. An alert was raised to authorities upon the discovery on January 3, as informed by Manpada police station officials.

Forensic examinations have been initiated at JJ Hospital in Mumbai following the recovery. Presently, the Manpada police have registered an accidental death case, continuing their probe into the circumstances surrounding the remains.