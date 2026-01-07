Iran Executes Alleged Israeli Spy Amidst Escalating Tensions

An Iranian man, Ali Ardestani, was executed for allegedly spying for Israel, according to Iran's judicial news outlet Mizan. Ardestani was accused of working for the Mossad, Israel's intelligence agency, by leaking sensitive information.

The execution underscores the ongoing, covert conflict between Iran and Israel. Iran, suspecting espionage efforts, has ramped up executions of those accused of collaborating with Israel. The Supreme Court approved these actions as part of the judiciary's legal process.

This year has seen a sharp rise in such executions, especially after a heightened confrontation in June involving Israeli and U.S. forces targeting Iran's nuclear sites. This marks a significant intensification of hostilities between the two nations.