Left Menu

Tensions Escalate Amidst Anti-Encroachment Drive at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan

The Delhi Police registered an FIR and detained five individuals following violence during an anti-encroachment drive near Syed Faiz Elahi Mosque. The incident left five officers injured and resulted in tear gas being deployed to control the situation. Investigations continue as police assess whether the violence was pre-planned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2026 11:14 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 11:14 IST
Tensions Escalate Amidst Anti-Encroachment Drive at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an incident that prompted significant police action, violence erupted on Wednesday during an anti-encroachment operation near the Syed Faiz Elahi Mosque in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan. The Delhi Police have filed an FIR and detained five people linked to the disturbances.

During the court-mandated demolition executed by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), tensions escalated, resulting in stone and bottle-throwing that injured five police officers. Tear gas was deployed to restore order, as law enforcement works to identify the culprits through CCTV footage and social media videos.

The incident has raised concerns about the spontaneous or premeditated nature of the violence. The MCD clarified that no damage occurred to the Syed Faiz Elahi Mosque and confirmed that the operation was conducted as per the directives of the Delhi High Court.

TRENDING

1
Yemen anti-Houthi council expels separatist leader, says he faces treason charges, reports AP.

Yemen anti-Houthi council expels separatist leader, says he faces treason ch...

 Global
2
Resignation and Controversy: Kavitha's Bold Move Against BRS

Resignation and Controversy: Kavitha's Bold Move Against BRS

 India
3
Sudden Rift: Yemen's Council Expels Separatist Leader

Sudden Rift: Yemen's Council Expels Separatist Leader

 United Arab Emirates
4
U.S. Dollar Awaits Crucial Economic Data Amid Global Tensions

U.S. Dollar Awaits Crucial Economic Data Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Silent Emergency: Maternal and Newborn Deaths in Conflict and Humanitarian Settings

From Debris to Risk: Strengthening Disaster Waste Management Systems in West Asia

Dust, Heating, and Health: Understanding Termez’s Escalating Air Pollution Crisis

Why Road Projects Exceed Budgets: An Evidence-Based Model from Egypt’s Road Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026