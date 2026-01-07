Tensions Escalate Amidst Anti-Encroachment Drive at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan

In an incident that prompted significant police action, violence erupted on Wednesday during an anti-encroachment operation near the Syed Faiz Elahi Mosque in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan. The Delhi Police have filed an FIR and detained five people linked to the disturbances.

During the court-mandated demolition executed by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), tensions escalated, resulting in stone and bottle-throwing that injured five police officers. Tear gas was deployed to restore order, as law enforcement works to identify the culprits through CCTV footage and social media videos.

The incident has raised concerns about the spontaneous or premeditated nature of the violence. The MCD clarified that no damage occurred to the Syed Faiz Elahi Mosque and confirmed that the operation was conducted as per the directives of the Delhi High Court.