Minor fire breaks out at Tuni Railway Station in Andhra, extinguished

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 08-01-2026 11:48 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 11:48 IST
A minor fire broke out at the Tuni Railway Station in Kakinada district, but was swiftly extinguished by emergency teams.

According to the Railways, the fire originated on Wednesday afternoon from a pile of decommissioned station name boards stored on the terrace.

However, no injury or property damage was reported.

"Old station name boards that were replaced with new ones were kept aside on the terrace. They caught (minor) fire and smoke was noticed, following which fire tenders were alerted and the fire was doused in no time," South Central Railway zone Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) A Sridhar told PTI.

He said the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has taken a mentally unsound person into custody for enquiry in connection with the incident.

Further, the CPRO said there was no disruption to train services at Tuni Railway Station.

