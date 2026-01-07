Amidst Conflict, Aidarous al-Zubaidi Takes Charge in Aden
Aidarous al-Zubaidi, leader of Yemen’s southern separatists, is reportedly in Aden directing military and security operations. The Saudi-led coalition had claimed he fled to an unidentified location. Meanwhile, the separatists have lost contact with their delegation in Riyadh, adding to the complexities of the ongoing conflict.
Amid escalating tensions, Aidarous al-Zubaidi, the leader of Yemen's southern separatists, is reportedly in Aden, overseeing military and security operations in the city.
This comes in response to claims by the Saudi-led coalition that he had fled to an unknown location.
The separatists further reported losing contact with their delegation currently based in Riyadh, highlighting the ongoing challenges in the region.
