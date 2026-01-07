Amidst Conflict, Aidarous al-Zubaidi Takes Charge in Aden

Amid escalating tensions, Aidarous al-Zubaidi, the leader of Yemen's southern separatists, is reportedly in Aden, overseeing military and security operations in the city.

This comes in response to claims by the Saudi-led coalition that he had fled to an unknown location.

The separatists further reported losing contact with their delegation currently based in Riyadh, highlighting the ongoing challenges in the region.

