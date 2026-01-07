Yemen's Southern Separatists and Riyadh Crisis Talks: A Gulf Showdown

The leader of Yemen's southern separatists missed a crucial flight to Riyadh for crisis talks, casting a shadow over ongoing efforts to manage military escalation and tensions between Saudi Arabia and the UAE. This absence has fueled concerns about a deepening rift within the coalition fighting the Iran-backed Houthis.

Despite Aidarous al-Zubaidi's absence, the Southern Transitional Council announced talks in the Saudi capital with a delegation that arrived, albeit after some confusion. There had been reports of lost contact earlier, causing uncertainty about who would lead the discussions.

Amid these developments, Saudi-backed forces advanced towards Aden, and the diplomatic strain highlighted the delicate balance of power in the Middle East. Zubaidi's recent charges of high treason and escalating military actions spotlight the complex political interplay.

(With inputs from agencies.)