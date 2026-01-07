Yemen's Southern Separatists and Riyadh Crisis Talks: A Gulf Showdown
Yemen’s southern separatists face turmoil as their leader fails to attend crisis talks in Riyadh. This exacerbates tensions in the Yemen-Saudi-UAE coalition, threatening regional stability. Amid accusations of treason, military maneuvers escalate, emphasizing the fragile power dynamics in the Middle Eastern conflict.
The leader of Yemen's southern separatists missed a crucial flight to Riyadh for crisis talks, casting a shadow over ongoing efforts to manage military escalation and tensions between Saudi Arabia and the UAE. This absence has fueled concerns about a deepening rift within the coalition fighting the Iran-backed Houthis.
Despite Aidarous al-Zubaidi's absence, the Southern Transitional Council announced talks in the Saudi capital with a delegation that arrived, albeit after some confusion. There had been reports of lost contact earlier, causing uncertainty about who would lead the discussions.
Amid these developments, Saudi-backed forces advanced towards Aden, and the diplomatic strain highlighted the delicate balance of power in the Middle East. Zubaidi's recent charges of high treason and escalating military actions spotlight the complex political interplay.
